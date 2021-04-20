Velas (VLX) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. During the last week, Velas has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market cap of $320.49 million and $2.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000976 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003648 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

