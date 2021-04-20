Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Stock analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 28.80% from the company’s previous close.

VNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

NYSE VNE opened at $25.28 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.68.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

