Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $94.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post sales of $94.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Vera Bradley posted sales of $69.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full-year sales of $558.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $553.88 million to $561.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.06 million, with estimates ranging from $589.00 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vera Bradley.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

VRA stock opened at $10.93 on Tuesday. Vera Bradley has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market capitalization of $365.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 71,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $609,205.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 112,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark C. Dely sold 9,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $104,107.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,893.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,402,926 shares of company stock worth $12,941,429 over the last ninety days. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 58.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vera Bradley (VRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.