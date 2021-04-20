Verasity (VRA) Hits Market Capitalization of $147.82 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can now be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $147.82 million and approximately $41.61 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000249 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.51 or 0.00125619 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,670,084,294 coins. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

