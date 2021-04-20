Verge Price Reaches $0.0617 on Exchanges (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last week, Verge has traded up 51.7% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0617 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $168.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.68 or 0.00469896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005563 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000975 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,446,414,849 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

