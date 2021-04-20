Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,691 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 292,419 shares.The stock last traded at $33.84 and had previously closed at $34.28.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.77.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.45 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 21.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.69%.

In other news, EVP Angela Harper sold 2,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $66,166.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,497 shares of company stock worth $2,493,102. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 31.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 14,131 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 158,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 611,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,690,000 after acquiring an additional 256,745 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

