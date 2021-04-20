Veritex (VBTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect Veritex to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.45 million. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%. On average, analysts expect Veritex to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VBTX opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Veritex has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.69%.

Several analysts have weighed in on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 55,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $1,601,322.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 549,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,957,194.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeff Kesler sold 1,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $49,878.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,857.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,497 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

