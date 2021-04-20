Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) PT Raised to C$9.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$5.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.05.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,123,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.43. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.86.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at C$642,138.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

