Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 117.3% Higher Over Last Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00002745 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $92.10 million and $11.38 million worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 117.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,186.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,326.59 or 0.04140813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $985.05 or 0.01753162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.80 or 0.00474852 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.65 or 0.00732640 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $308.50 or 0.00549055 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00061594 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $251.38 or 0.00447395 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00245239 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 59,678,422 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.