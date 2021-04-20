Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,671 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Vertex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 68,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 348,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Vertex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERX opened at $22.94 on Tuesday. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Vertex’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

