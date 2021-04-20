VerusCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $101.85 Million (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 20th. Over the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 26.8% higher against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00002903 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a market capitalization of $101.85 million and $94,624.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get VerusCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00061650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $154.53 or 0.00272301 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004395 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $546.71 or 0.00963361 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00652726 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,482.89 or 0.99529145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 61,819,177 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

VerusCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VerusCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VerusCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.