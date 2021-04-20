VGP (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) Trading Up 1.5%

VGP NV (OTCMKTS:VGPBF) was up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.17 and last traded at $168.17. Approximately 247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of VGP in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for VGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.