Viacoin Price Up 39.6% Over Last Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market cap of $49.00 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for about $2.11 or 0.00003804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $260.97 or 0.00469459 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,173,933 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

