ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200 day moving average of $45.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Gabelli upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research cut ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.