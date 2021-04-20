ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Position Decreased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the quarter. ViacomCBS makes up about 2.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

