Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $36.96

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.96 and last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 2786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSP. Bank of America began coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $12.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.52 by $2.34. The business had revenue of $39.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.40 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viant Technology stock. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

About Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

