Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $828.76

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 828.76 ($10.83) and traded as high as GBX 900.44 ($11.76). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 885 ($11.56), with a volume of 50,054 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 828.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 646.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -14.56.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

