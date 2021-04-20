Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

VOG opened at GBX 5.85 ($0.08) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.04 million and a PE ratio of -0.21. Victoria Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 8.15 ($0.11).

About Victoria Oil & Gas

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

