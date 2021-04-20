VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.79

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.79 and traded as high as $64.10. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.10, with a volume of 719 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 66,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 49,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 258.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:CSA)

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

