Vidulum (VDL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,780.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Vidulum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0702 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Vidulum has a market cap of $502,472.96 and $2,780.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vidulum has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 66% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 228.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 69.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

