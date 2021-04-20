Vidya (VIDYA) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Vidya has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidya has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00068822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020542 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00091909 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.65 or 0.00647392 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00047243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,358,421 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

