VIG (VIG) Price Hits $0.0027

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, VIG has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIG has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $1,447.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,410.66 or 0.13067273 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded up 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001034 BTC.

About VIG

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,784,843 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

