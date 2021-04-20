Village Farms International, Inc. Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Village Farms International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $17.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.96.

VFF opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.11 million, a PE ratio of -222.36 and a beta of 4.02.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Village Farms International in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

