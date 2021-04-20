Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Shares Down 4.9%

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) shares dropped 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $21.35. Approximately 100,221 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,497,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

SPCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Virgin Galactic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,484,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $39,860,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,491,827 shares of company stock worth $200,771,151. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Virgin Galactic by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 23.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.