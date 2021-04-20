Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.45) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 192.39 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 145. The company has a market cap of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a one year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63).

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

