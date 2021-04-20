Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 136.67 ($1.79).

LON VMUK opened at GBX 187.80 ($2.45) on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of GBX 64.38 ($0.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 201.30 ($2.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 192.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 145.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

