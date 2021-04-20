Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $32.50

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIRT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.16. The stock had a trading volume of 33,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,514. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of -0.26. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $32.35.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $455.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 61,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,871.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 11,886 shares during the period. 58.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

