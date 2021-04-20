Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,472,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.11% of Virtus Total Return Fund worth $12,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Virtus Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Virtus Total Return Fund by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Virtus Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

