Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Berkshire Bank

Berkshire Bank decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,269 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 432.0% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of V traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.98. The company had a trading volume of 105,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.67. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The company has a market capitalization of $435.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

