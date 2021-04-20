Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.53% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.00.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.16. The company had a trading volume of 78,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,715,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $159.15 and a one year high of $228.23. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in Visa by 12.2% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

