Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.
Visa stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.