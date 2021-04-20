Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $258.00 at Morgan Stanley

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on V. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Visa stock opened at $225.79 on Tuesday. Visa has a 52 week low of $159.15 and a 52 week high of $228.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $440.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock worth $20,418,578 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,980 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 484,564 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $102,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

