Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VST. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of Vistra stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,411. Vistra has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,287.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $197,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,750.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 820.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.