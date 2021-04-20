Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $31.72

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.72 and traded as high as $34.28. Vivendi shares last traded at $34.22, with a volume of 38,365 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIVHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Vivendi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

