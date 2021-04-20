VNT Chain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $163,035.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 20th. VNT Chain has a total market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $163,035.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00066468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00089425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.28 or 0.00637025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain (CRYPTO:VNT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

