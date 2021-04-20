Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.56

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.56 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38169512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.18 ($1.77).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 132.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 124.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of £38.18 billion and a PE ratio of 18.28.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.