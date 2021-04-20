Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $124.57

Vodafone Group Plc (LON:VOD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 124.57 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78). Vodafone Group shares last traded at GBX 135.28 ($1.77), with a volume of 38,169,512 shares traded.

VOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 197 ($2.57) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 173.14 ($2.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 132.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 124.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

