Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €290.00 by Barclays

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €290.00 ($341.18) target price by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €284.00 ($334.12) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €277.00 ($325.88) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) price objective on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €249.93 ($294.04).

Volkswagen stock opened at €240.15 ($282.53) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Volkswagen has a one year low of €111.10 ($130.71) and a one year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €219.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €166.83.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

