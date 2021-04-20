Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VWAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of VWAGY stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.87. 641,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.82. Volkswagen has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $174.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $76.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

