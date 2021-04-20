Vortex Defi Trading Down 26.6% Over Last Week (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Vortex Defi coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 26.6% lower against the US dollar. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $697,693.98 and $190,007.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00024483 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Buying and Selling Vortex Defi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

