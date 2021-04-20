W Green Pay (WGP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $71,815.00

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 20th. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $196,682.09 and $71,815.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00092673 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.38 or 0.00651250 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047537 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

