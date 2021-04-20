W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Issues Earnings Results

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.67. The company had a trading volume of 609,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,546. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.13. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $81.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.56.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

