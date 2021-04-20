Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €148.00 by Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €148.00 ($174.12) target price by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

WCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nord/LB set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. UBS Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €125.36 ($147.49).

Wacker Chemie stock traded down €1.20 ($1.41) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €129.85 ($152.76). The stock had a trading volume of 120,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €47.50 ($55.88) and a 12 month high of €132.90 ($156.35). The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €117.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €108.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.08.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

