Wagerr Trading 9.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. Wagerr has a market cap of $21.41 million and $66,877.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be purchased for $0.0988 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006314 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00021479 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $905.57 or 0.01591826 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 215,987,623 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

