Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WD shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $701,201.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 103,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,033.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director E. John Rice, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $246,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,805,009.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,571 shares of company stock valued at $10,660,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $110.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.27. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.57.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

