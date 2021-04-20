Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Price Target Cut to C$1.50 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$1.65 to C$1.50 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 138.10% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WM remained flat at $C$0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 320,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of C$510.47 million and a PE ratio of -21.72. Wallbridge Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.76.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 19th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

