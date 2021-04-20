Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $393.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.01 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

