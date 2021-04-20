Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after acquiring an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after acquiring an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 239.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,086,000 after acquiring an additional 636,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,299,000 after acquiring an additional 497,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 410,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.54, for a total transaction of $53,946,527.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,031,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

WMT traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.20. The stock had a trading volume of 208,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,260,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.62%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

