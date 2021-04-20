Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 2,697 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 5.8% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 6.1% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $323,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.7% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 94,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,185,000 after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,067 shares of company stock valued at $21,511,667 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. The company had a trading volume of 57,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,404,113. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.16. The stock has a market cap of $191.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

