Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 3,594 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Mizuho dropped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 443,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,361,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.