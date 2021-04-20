Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

NYSE JPM traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $150.29. 188,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,389,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The stock has a market cap of $455.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

